(Video) Darwin Nunez tracks back from Ajax’s half to win the ball in Liverpool’s box

Darwin Nunez’s goal against Ajax to help seal Liverpool’s place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League will have attracted the most attention from fans and pundits alike.

It shouldn’t go unnoticed, however, that the Uruguayan is a willing contributor when it comes to defensive duties, something that will have put a giant smile on his manager’s face during the 3-0 win in Amsterdam.

A clip shared by @TheAnfieldTalk demonstrated the 23-year-old’s gut-busting run back into our defensive third to put in a vital interception and win back possession.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldTalk:

Look at Núñez tracking back there! pic.twitter.com/fkdNx2pyFZ — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) October 27, 2022