Andy Robertson says comparing Darwin Nunez to Erling Haaland ‘is not fair’

Andy Robertson has claimed it’s wrong for Darwin Nunez to be constantly compared to Erling Haaland.

Both strikers moved to the Premier League for huge fees in the summer with the Reds No. 27 netting six times for his new club so far while Norway international Haaland has found the back of the net on 22 occasions already.

Nunez was on the scoresheet for Liverpool last night as they defeated Ajax 3-0 in Amsterdam and booked their spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League, but Robertson believes comparing the two strikers is unfair on his new teammate.

“The only reason they are getting compared is because they play in the same position and moved in the same window,” the Scotsman explained (as quoted by Independent). “It is not fair on anyone. If it was vice-versa, it would not be fair on Haaland either. So look, they are two incredible players and we are delighted to have Darwin here. He is still young which everyone forgets and in front of goal he has been really clinical.”

The Uruguayan hit the ground running for Jurgen Klopp’s side when he netted twice and registered an assist in his first two competitive outings.

He was then shown a red card for a head butt on Joachim Andersen on his Anfield debut and missed Liverpool’s games against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Since his return from suspension, however, the former Benfica man has been extremely impressive and his goal in Amsterdam was his fourth in his last four starts.

The Scotland captain believes that Nunez showed what he’s capable of during the defeat of the Dutch champions but also spoke about the striker’s shocking miss just before half time.

“He has maybe not played as many minutes with the three-game ban, a couple of injuries and he is still adapting but he is getting there,” the No. 26 added. “Against Ajax, you could really see what his threats are and he caused them a lot of problems and they were already worried about him.

“It is a big miss at the end of the first half but good strikers react. He was really disappointed at half-time but he used that disappointment to his advantage in terms of being angry and wanting to be in front of goal again and he did not shy away from that and scored an unbelievable header which is what good strikers do. It was good to bounce back, go again and get the goal he needed to help the team.”

It’s great to see that the 23-year-old has finally found his feet at his new club.

His work rate is something that stood out last night and if he continues what he’s doing he’ll be a real hit for the Reds.

