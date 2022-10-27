(Video) Fan thinks they’ve spotted moment Salah planned Elliott’s goal in Ajax win

It speaks a great deal of Harvey Elliott’s commitment to his own development as a player that he’s taken everything Mo Salah puts out to him as gospel, right down to the kind of bread (brown, for the record) he’s eating.

The Egyptian, for his part, appears committed to helping the young midfielder on his journey toward what many a Liverpool fan hopes will be a similar level of individual greatness as our No.11.

In one piece of footage released on Twitter, @fcsalah11 has speculated that the former Roma man was already plotting with our No.19 on how to get the latter’s name on the scoresheet.

Mohamed Salah while celebrating his goal started planning Elliot's goal My Goat 🐐pic.twitter.com/t4SmUdmGCD — M.Salah11 (@fcsalah11) October 27, 2022