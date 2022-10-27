Nunez reveals six-word advice Luis Suarez shared on the phone with him

Luis Suarez told Darwin Nunez to ‘listen to an idiot like me’ as a point of guidance for what can go wrong when a player allows their emotions to get the better of them.

This follows on from the 23-year-old’s three-match suspension inflicted as a result of a thoughtless headbutt on Joachim Andersen in the draw with Crystal Palace.

“It was a good thing because not many would bother themselves to pick up the phone and send you a message — I think his gesture was really important for me,” the Uruguayan told ESPN.

“Luis is a reference point, an idol everywhere in the world. I’m getting started, I’m young, and he knows about all those things because he already played in the Premier League with Liverpool.

“Luis told me that these things will happen in every game in the Premier League, that they’ll come and find me, that they’re going to bump into me, and that I need to make myself strong and not repeat my screw-up.

“He said: ‘Listen to an idiot like me.’ I really appreciate that message and the fondness he has for me.”

The former Red himself was involved in a number of controversial incidents domestically and abroad during a brief but superb stay with the Anfield-based outfit.

Our £64m signing would appear to be taking on board such advice, showing grit and determination to grab his goal despite fluffing a clear opportunity late in the first-half of action in Amsterdam.

We believe the No.27 when he says such an incident as that which occurred at L4 in August won’t happen again and hope he’ll continue to impress in the famous red shirt.

Four goals spread across his last four starts in all competitions would certainly suggest he’s on the right path at Liverpool.

