‘Things could get messy’ – Chris Sutton predicts Liverpool to be involved in seven-goal thriller with Leeds

Chris Sutton has tipped Liverpool to thrash Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch’s side travel to Merseyside in desperate need of a victory after they slipped into the Premier League bottom three last week whilst the Reds will be looking to build on their impressive 3-0 defeat of Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Our performance against Nottingham Forest last week, however, was simply not good enough and Sutton believes another big performance is on the cards for Jurgen Klopp’s side against the Yorkshire outfit.

“I don’t think Leeds’ poor form is all on Jesse Marsch, and I think it is harsh that the fans have turned on him as quickly as they have done, but they really need a positive result at Anfield,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“Liverpool have been a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ side all season and I keep getting them wrong – after they beat Manchester City and West Ham, going to bottom-side Nottingham Forest felt like an open goal for them, but they did not turn up.

“They are at home this time, though, and they put in a really strong performance at Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“So, again, I am going to say the Reds will win comfortably and find the spark they have been missing for months. If they do, then things could get messy for Marsch and his side, because their defence is a real cause for concern.”

The FA Cup champions have five games remaining (across all competitions) before the season is disrupted by the Qatar World Cup next month so it’s imperative that we perform at our best to ensure that when we do return to action on Boxing Day that we’re in a healthy position.

We’re currently sat eighth in the table at the moment and we cannot afford to slip up against Leeds like we did do against Forest.

With the Anfield crowd behind the lads, though, let’s hope for a strong showing and another huge three points.

Sutton has predicted a 6-1 win for Liverpool.

