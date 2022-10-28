(Video) Bobby Firmino shows off skill with three no-look passes in Ajax warm-up

We all know that Bobby Firmino is one of the most skilled members of Jurgen Klopp’s star studded side and this has again been displayed thanks to a new clip from the warm-up against Ajax.

During a rondo with Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho and Darwin Nunez, our No.9 three times successfully attempts a no-look pass and at the start of the video he also shows off a ball roll before his pass.

This skill from the Brazilian leads to the rest of his teammates trying to emulate him but it’s clear that no one is quite as good as the 31-year-old when it comes to this skill.

Never change Bobby, we love you just the way you are!

You can watch the video of Firmino’s skill (from 2:39) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

