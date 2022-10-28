(Video) Hilarious moment Firmino goes on tiptoes to look taller in squad picture

Bobby Firmino can hold his talents up against any member of the Liverpool squad but one area in which he can’t always compete is with his height, leading to a hilarious moment in Amsterdam.

As the players lined up for the obligatory squad picture before the start of the game against Ajax, our No.9 was placed on the back row and alongside some of the tallest members of the team.

The Brazilian already looks small next to Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk but because Trent Alexander-Arnold doesn’t fully crouch down, the 31-year-old needs to find a way to get his head above the crowd.

Angles from the club’s ‘Inside’ YouTube series shows that the forward has to use his tiptoes to try and appear taller than he actually is!

You can watch the video of Firmino’s height gaining tactics (from 5:14) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

