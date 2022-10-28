(Video) Henderson’s outside of the boot assists to Salah against Ajax and Manchester United compared

Jordan Henderson is often harshly criticised for being a player that can only pass a ball backwards or sideways but his latest assist for Mo Salah has shown once again, that this is untrue.

Our captain used the outside of his foot to assist the Egyptian King and put the Reds ahead in Amsterdam but the moment has had many harking back to the 5-0 defeat of Manchester United last season.

Again to our No.11, the Sunderland-born midfielder managed to provide his teammate with a pass that secured an Old Trafford hat-trick for him that day.

When both moments are replayed side by side though, it really is remarkable how similar the two goals are.

You can watch Henderson’s passes to Salah via Liverpool FC (vs. Manchester United) and BT Sport (vs. Ajax) on YouTube:

