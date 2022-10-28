‘It is not the answer’ – Simon Jordan slams the FA for the punishment handed to Jurgen Klopp

Simon Jordan has slammed the FA’s decision to not give Jurgen Klopp a touchline ban after he angrily confronted officials during Liverpool’s defeat of Manchester City earlier this month.

The German boss was left raging after Mo Salah appeared to be fouled by Bernardo Silva but neither the linesman or referee Anthony Taylor awarded a free-kick – this led the 55-year-old to scream in the face of the linesman before being shown a red card and ordered to leave the dugout.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager was instead fined £30,000 by the FA for his actions which came much to the bemusement of former Crystal Palace owner Jordan.

“No one gets a pass for making mistakes and there should be accountability. They shouldn’t just sail off into the sunset after making mistakes, the referees and the officials,” Jordan told talkSPORT (as quoted by The Mirror).

“But a narrative, this rhetoric is being built up by managers that they can say what they want, when they want, they get a slap on the wrist, they get sent to the stands for five minutes whilst still picking the team, whilst still probably communicating with their number twos and their assistant managers.

READ MORE: Jesse Marsch reveals Leeds United’s game plan as they prepare to face ‘lethal’ Liverpool

“They then get some piddly-pop fine, which is probably ten per cent or five per cent of their weekly take-home pay. It is not the answer.”

Former Arsenal defender Ray Parlour has also questioned the punishment dished out by the FA, claiming that Klopp ‘crossed the line’ during the clash with Pep Guardiola’s side.

We understand that the German’s actions were not acceptable, but he knows that himself – after the game the ex-Mainz boss admitted that he was wrong to act in such a manner and he was probably expecting a touchline ban.

The FA have decided to punish him with a fine instead and he’ll therefore be in the dugout for our clash with Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday night.

Without making excuses, football is a game that means so much to many of us and at times emotions can get the better of you which was the clearly the case on this occasion.

With the huge media attention surrounding the incident you’d think that Klopp was the only manager to ever confront officials, he’s not of course, but it’s interesting to see his (lack of) punishment has sparked so much outrage.

Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!