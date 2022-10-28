(Video) Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s title chances and his ‘problem’ with the league’s competitiveness

This season has certainly not seen a league campaign that has gone to plan in a way that we all would have hoped, Jurgen Klopp will know this and was asked for his opinion on how he thinks the league is looking and will pan out come the end of May next year.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Leeds game, the 55-year-old was asked about the competitiveness of the Premier League and his side’s chances of the ultimate success.

The German replied: “City is not running away which makes it already more competitive there is not only one team, or two teams up front – there are three, four, five teams. My problem with that only is that we are not one of them”.

Despite several hiccups already, we know that the Reds are capable of stringing a run of results together and quickly climbing the league but it will all depend on whether we are too far behind whenever we are able to get a consistent run together.

You can watch Klopp’s opinion on Liverpool’s title chances via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “[Manchester] City isn’t running away.” Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp says the Premier League remains competitive due to other clubs keeping up with them at the top of the league. pic.twitter.com/TSZ8AmYEHc — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 28, 2022

