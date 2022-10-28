(Video) Klopp and Nunez share intense hug after goal scoring Ajax display

Darwin Nunez has had more than his fair share of critics since his move to Liverpool but there’s no doubt that he’s been given nothing but love and support from everyone within the club – especially Jurgen Klopp.

Following the Uruguayan scoring his fourth goal in his past four starts for the Reds, it was clear that his manager wanted to show him how much he appreciated his display in Amsterdam.

After the full-time whistle and thanks to cameras used for the ‘Inside’ YouTube series from the club, you can see the pair share a very intense and lengthy hug.

It’s clear they both have plenty of mutual respect for each other and that they were both delighted with the convincing victory inside the Johan Cruijff ArenA, that booked our place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

You can watch the video of Nunez and Klopp (from 10:02) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

