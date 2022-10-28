(Video) Klopp update on Arthur loan cancellation after ‘really serious injury’

Arthur Melo has yet to really experience any football with Liverpool and a serious thigh injury has ruled him out for an unknown period of time, leading to Jurgen Klopp being asked if his loan spell would be cut short because of this.

Speaking with the media before the Leeds game, the 55-year-old was first asked if the Brazilian was completing his rehab with us and said : “He’s here. That’s a long-term injury, when he’s back we will think about it again but at the moment it’s too far away. I have no idea how long it will be but it will be long, it’s a really serious injury”.

When asked if there was a clause for the deal to be cut short, the boss simply said “No” and then when asked if the midfielder would remain with the club all season, he replied “Yes”.

It’s of course terrible news for the Juventus loanee that he will likely experience very little football with us but the door is being left open, if he is fit enough to return at any point in this lengthy campaign.

You can watch the video of Klopp's update on Arthur via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 "He's here." Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Arthur Melo's situation

