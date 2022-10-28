Mark Lawrenson’s score prediction for Leeds United’s Anfield trip with Liverpool ‘down to the bare bones’

Mark Lawrenson has tipped Liverpool to earn all three points against Leeds United on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch’s side travel to Anfield in urgent need of three points after falling into the Premier League’s relegation zone last weekend.

The Reds, meanwhile, returned to winning ways against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night following their dismal 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest – the former defender has predicted a 2-0 win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“The problem with Leeds is that they are competitive, they’re just lacking a bit of guile,” Lawrenson told Paddy Power (via MOT Leeds News).

“Patrick Bamford is only going to get match fit by playing games and he’s the best finisher they’ve got.

“Liverpool had a great result in the Champions League but they are down to the bare bones a little bit.

“I think they’ll bounce back from that Nottingham Forest game, though.”

We simply can’t afford to drop any more points before the World Cup if we are to still have any hope of competing for the title when the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day.

We have three league games to play before the tournament begins in Qatar on November 20 and currently find ourselves 12 points behind league leaders Arsenal and 10 points behind many people’s favourites for the title Manchester City.

With the high number of injuries Klopp has had to contend with this season, we’ve struggled to find consistency but our impressive victory over Ajax on Wednesday night should boost the squad’s confidence.

Now that qualification for the knockout stages of Europe’s premier competition is secured, the focus turns to earning maximum points in our next three league games as well as defeating Derby County in the League Cup next month.

There’s still a long way to go this season and we’re confident this campaign can still be a successful one for us.

