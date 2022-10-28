(Video) Lijnders’ hilarious reaction to Robertson being named MOTM against Ajax

Andy Robertson was given the award as UEFA’s man of the match, following Liverpool’s victory over Ajax, and it looks like no one enjoyed hearing that news more than Pep Lijnders.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ YouTube series from the club, as the captain of Scotland is walking off the pitch with Jurgen Klopp you can see him being called over by a club official.

Our No.26 is subsequently handed the trophy, then our assistant manager is seen walking behind him and his reaction to the news is priceless.

The Dutchman shouts: “Oooh! Man of the match!” and it’s another great glimpse into the high squad morale that is clearly present behind the scenes.

You can watch the video of Robertson and Lijnders (from 10:47) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

