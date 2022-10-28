Dutch wonderkid ‘fits perfectly’ into Jurgen Klopp’s plans as Liverpool prepare to ‘fight’ for his signature – report

Liverpool are one of a number of clubs being linked with exciting Dutch youngster Xavi Simons.

The former Barcelona and PSG youth star impressed for PSV last night as they defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the Europa League and many of Europe’s big clubs are believed to be keeping an eye on the 19-year-old, that’s according to Fichajes.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is wanting to strengthen his midfield options in the near future and the report claims that the German tactician is a ‘fan’ of the Netherlands U21 international.

The FA Cup champions do have a lot of depth in midfield but with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain regularly missing through injury and Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all now the wrong side of 30, a revamp in the middle of the park certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Liverpool are expected to go hard in their attempts of signing Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham next summer but will face serious competition from other European giants like Real Madrid.

Being so young and having immense versatility, Simons certainly ticks the boxes of the Reds’ transfer criteria and this is a definitely a rumour to keep an eye on.

He’s contracted to the Eindhoven-based outfit until 2027 meaning it could take a sizeable fee to bring him to Merseyside anytime soon.

AC Milan and Arsenal are also believed to be interested in his signature while PSG have the option to re-sign Simons next season after inserting a clause in his contract when they sold him to PSV.

