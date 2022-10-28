(Video) Marsch confirms Leeds without up to eight players as Klopp faces six men missing

Leeds United and Liverpool are certainly not preparing to face each other whilst in their best condition, with Jesse Marsch confirming his side could be without up to eight players.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game at Anfield, the American said: “Stuart [Dallas] and Adam [Forshaw] are still out. In addition, questionable are Leo Hjelde with his appendectomy. And then Joffy [Joe Gelhardt], Rodri [Rodrigo Moreno], Luis [Sinisterra], Liam [Cooper] and Tyler [Adams] are all a little bit in question. We’ll see how the next 48 hours goes for all those players. That’s it.”

That’s two certainties and six maybes for the Yorkshire club but our boss has a less questionable but more worrying number of absentees, as confirmed by the club website: ‘Jordan Henderson will be assessed ahead of the 7.45pm BST kick-off, though Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Arthur Melo all remain out’.

The German will hope that his side have enough to defeat our out of form opposition but it certainly won’t be an easy task, as they look set to come ready for a fight.

A repeat of last year’s 6-0 victory in this fixture would be great if possible please lads!

You can watch Marsch’s Leeds fitness update (from 5:40) via Leeds United Official on YouTube:

