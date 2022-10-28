(Video) ‘If I’m being honest’ – Ray Parlour discusses the FA’s punishment of Jurgen Klopp

Ray Parlour has insisted that Jurgen Klopp ‘crossed the line’ with his actions towards the officials during Liverpool’s defeat of Manchester City recently but reckons it doesn’t matter to the Reds players whether the German is on the touchline or not.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss was left incensed after the officials failed to award his side a free kick for a blatant foul on Mo Salah during the clash with the Citizens, and after confronting the linesman the 55-year-old was shown a red card and removed from the dugout by referee Anthony Taylor.

The FA confirmed yesterday that Klopp would not receive a touchline ban but was charged £30,000 after admitting to improper conduct.

Many, including Parlour, expected the Liverpool boss to receive at least a one match touchline ban for his antics but he’ll now be in the dugout as normal for the visit of Leeds United to Anfield on Saturday.

The ex-Arsenal favourite claimed on talkSPORT that his own performances were never affected when Arsene Wenger was absent from the touchline and believes that when match day comes around it’s down to the players to do their job whether the manager is in the dugout or not.

