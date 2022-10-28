‘Writing is on the wall’ – Pundit believes Liverpool star will leave club at the end of the season despite impressive start to campaign

Kevin Campbell believes Bobby Firmino will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after entering the final 12 months of his current deal.

The Brazil international has been in superb form for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this term but is yet to agree on fresh terms to extend his stay at Anfield.

The former Hoffenheim man has eight goals and four assists in 16 appearances this season (across all competitions) and has reminded all involved with the club of how vital a player he is.

“I cannot see him staying,” Campbell told Football Insider (via TEAMtalk). “That is if I am being totally honest.

“If the club were serious about keeping him they would have already got him negotiated an extra couple of years.

“When you let a player of his profile get into the final 12 months of his contract, the writing is on the wall in my opinion.

“If he scores 12 goals I’m sure Liverpool will be moving heaven and earth to keep him.

“But right now, I think he will leave next summer. It will be a changing of the guard.”

With our No. 9 now 31 years of age, the club may be reluctant to offer him a new long-term contract but you’d be extremely surprised if we were to let him leave for free at the end of the season.

Ever since he moved to the Premier League back in 2015 he has been one of our most important players and has been one of the mainstays in the side right throughout Klopp’s tenure.

The Brazilian has won every major trophy possible at the club and has mastered the role of operating as a ‘false nine’.

Many expected Firmino to see his game time limited this season following the big-money signing of Darwin Nunez but he’s instead taken his game to the next level and it appears that the arrival of the Uruguayan has sparked new life into his Liverpool career.

We certainly believe that he’s got a lot more still to give in the famous Red shirt and would like to see his contract situation sorted sooner rather than later.

