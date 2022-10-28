(Video) Young mascot’s reaction to seeing Virgil van Dijk will warm the hearts of Liverpool supporters

Liverpool put in a solid display against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night with the 3-0 defeat of the Dutch champions, meaning the Reds have now made it through to the knockout stages of Europe’s competition for the sixth successive season.

Despite a nervy start to the game we showed our class and secured the three points through goals from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott to put last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest firmly behind us.

But Reds supporters will also love something that happened before the game involving a young mascot and Virgil Van Dijk.

READ MORE: ‘The writing is on the wall’ – Pundit believes Liverpool star will leave the club at the end of the season despite impressive start to campaign

Upon his return to his homeland, our No. 4 put in a solid display at the heart of our defence and it was clear before the game that he had a huge admirer.

Moments before the infamous Champions League anthem rang out around the Johan Cruyff Arena, the youngster turned round and adoringly stared at the Netherlands captain before turning back around and struggling to contain his excitement.

Content like this is great to see and we’re sure it’s a moment that the young lad will never forget.

Check the video out below via @LFC on Twitter:

Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!