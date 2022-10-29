Carragher issues ‘serious’ Liverpool verdict Jurgen Klopp can’t afford to ignore

Liverpool have once again succumbed to the bitter taste of defeat against one of the English top-flight’s out-of-form outfits with a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United.

It’s a result that led Jamie Carragher to warn Jurgen Klopp that his side’s current struggles aren’t merely ‘a blip’ and represents ‘a serious problem’ in need of solving, as relayed in a tweet by Kevin Palmer.

Jamie Carragher: "This isn't a blip for Liverpool, this is a serious problem. What has gone wrong with this team? They are a shadow of themselves." #LIVLEE — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) October 29, 2022

With only four wins from 12 league games so far this term, it now leaves the German’s men with a mountain to climb in order to get back into the heralded top four spots.

The 55-year-old’s faith in his midfield has ultimately been our undoing with us looking capable of granting any struggling club a chance to regain form, no matter how poor.

Our identity of intensity – defined by an ability to dominate and control games – has completely evaporated after a season that nearly delivered eternal greatness.

The question now is how do we look to fix this current crisis?

Signings in the winter window seem the logical next step, though it remains to be seen what talent we can acquire at a stage in the campaign in which teams tend to be reluctant to part with their best stars.

