What Fabinho did to Liverpool fans moaning at Harvey Elliott for Leeds error

Fabinho didn’t take well to Liverpool fans venting their frustrations at Harvey Elliott during the Premier League encounter with Leeds United.

Supporters made their discontent clear after the Englishman lost possession in the first-half of action, which inspired the holding midfielder to defend his teammate by waving his arms at the crowd, as was noted by the Echo’s Ian Doyle in a tweet.

Fabinho turns to the Kop after they have a moan at Elliott losing the ball and tells them, with a wave of the arms, to start supporting the players — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 29, 2022

The Merseysiders found themselves drawing 1-1 with the visitors (at the time of writing) as Mo Salah bailed Jurgen Klopp’s men out with a close-range equaliser.

Whilst we can absolutely appreciate our fellow fans being a little annoyed with proceedings, especially when taking into account yet another poor start from the hosts, it’s hugely unfair to be aiming the crosshairs of critique at our No.19.

As far as consistency is concerned, the attacker-turned-midfielder has been one of our most reliable performers on the pitch since the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

That’s not to say there aren’t plenty of elements pf Elliott’s game that can be improved as a young talent, though the full support of the Anfield crowd is a must for a teenage starlet giving the shirt his all.

