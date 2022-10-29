Klopp has bad news about two Liverpool players ahead of Leeds clash: ‘You don’t have to ask’

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz’s injuries are known to be long-term ones and Liverpool will have to survive without the pair of attackers until after the World Cup.

Such is the length of their respective issues that Jurgen Klopp urged reporters to lay off the subject ‘for a while’.

“You don’t have to ask about Diogo for a while and not for Luis for a while,” the 55-year-old told reporters in his pre-match presser (via liverpoolfc.com).

The Reds are set to take on Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United after securing a confidence-boosting 3-0 win against Ajax midweek to make up for the disappointment of a shock defeat to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest in the league.

READ MORE: Bellingham breaks silence on transfer rumours amid Liverpool links

With superb results in Europe, we’ve proven that we’re more than capable of supplying the goals when needed, even without our electric Colombian and lethal No.20.

That’s not to say either of the two isn’t well-missed, though it’s clear that we absolutely cannot afford to add Darwin Nunez to our growing injury list after the Uruguayan’s goalscoring return on Wednesday.

Hopefully, we’ll have some better news in the near future whilst our medical team works hard behind the scenes.

Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!