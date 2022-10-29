Klopp blown away by £140k-p/w ace’s ‘incredible’ technical ability

Darwin Nunez’s star appears to be finally shining high at Liverpool following his £64m move from Benfica.

The Uruguayan, on a reported £140k per week (according to The Telegraph, via Rousing The Kop), inspired a passionate defence from Jurgen Klopp after turning a corner beyond his three-game suspension.

“That’s all important in the life of a professional football player. We have to work on all in all different areas. Then, the potential is incredible. It’s not only speed, the attitude is really good, he is a real worker,” the German told reporters (via the club’s official website).

“Again, I tell you – and I know there are some people out there who think, ‘Technically, not sure, first touch…’ – it is incredible. That he doesn’t bring it on the pitch all the time, the first touch might be here or there sometimes, is nothing to do with technique.

“It is just a bit too late, awareness, orientation and all these kind of things, but it is all possible to develop and to learn.”

Four goals spread evenly across his last four starts would certainly demonstrate that the 23-year-old is on exactly the right track.

Whilst comparisons will continue to be made to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, it’s critical that we allow our potentially record-breaking signing to be his own man and develop on his own time.

His punishment for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen was well-deserved, though it’s clear that it came poorly-timed as far as his settling-in period was concerned and most certainly harmed the potential numbers he might have produced on the pitch.

Another ringing endorsement from his manager will provide an extra boost and hopefully we’ll see another start and goal from Nunez against Leeds United.

