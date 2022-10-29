‘Didn’t expect’ – Klopp surprised by superb moment from potentially ‘frightening’ LFC star v Ajax

Jurgen Klopp has thrust praise in the direction of Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott following a promising start to the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Fulham prospect has enjoyed some solid form for the Anfield-based outfit, registering three goals in 17 appearances this term, including a superb effort in the 3-0 win over Ajax – one the manager admitted he ‘didn’t expect’.

“Very, since Harvey has [been] playing for the first team he is incredibly consistent. So, he started last year’s season incredibly consistent. He was in the team and probably a standout player early in the season,” the German was quoted as saying by liverpoolfc.com.

“Now in a team which is not in a perfect moment he has a really consistent season so far. Good for him and very good for us as well that he is now scoring as well.

“It’s a thing he has to involve in his game, definitely. This one [against Ajax] I didn’t expect with the right foot but in general scoring goals must be part of each offensive player on the pitch. That’s what he is now slowly but surely doing. So, yeah, really good what he is doing so far.”

Whilst there’s a case to be made for one of Thiago Alcantara, Bobby Firmino or Alisson Becker as Liverpool’s standout start of the season thus far, it would be unfair to overlook the consistent brilliance of our No.19.

READ MORE: Paul Merson admits he’s still worried about Liverpool star after Man City mistake

There are flaws in the teenager’s game – prime amongst them being his defensive contributions – we’d be remiss not to mention, though the midfielder appears to have taken his game up a gear since the disappointment of a serious injury stunted his opportunity to shine last year.

In recent weeks too, we’ve seen a clear improvement in Elliott’s ability to chip in with the ground duels and cover ground when we lose possession.

That feels like something of a harsh overall assessment still of a player who is, fundamentally, regularly delivering mature performances beyond his years, fully justifying Emile Heskey’s prediction of the former Blackburn Rovers loanee becoming a ‘frightening’ star (as the ex-Red informed the Daily Mail) in the near future.

Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!