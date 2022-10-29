Klopp to the top: Three reasons why Klopp is still the right coach for Liverpool

After winning the Champions League in 2019, the first Premier League title in 30 years, and two cup victories last season, it can be concluded that the signing of Jurgen Klopp as coach has been a success story for Liverpool so far. But now comes the first real crisis. The Reds have had an extremely difficult start to the current season. Nevertheless, the German seems to have a safe job. And this is not without good reason!

A conceivably bad start: Jurgen Klopp and the cursed seventh year?

Currently, the team is going through its biggest crisis since coach Klopp took over. The former Mainz coach has been coaching the team for seven years and has so far achieved impressive success without any major setbacks. Klopp is revered in Liverpool. And not only here: In his home country of Germany, people love him. It’s no wonder that he has been considered several times for the German national side. But the poor start to the season is also getting to him.

The battle for the championship is already considered lost. The gap to the top of the table is too big. Instead, the goals have been reformulated. The return of realism should bring new momentum and take the pressure off the team. Qualifying for the Champions League is still a must, of course. That should be possible in any case.

The relationship of trust between coach and players

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been a good match right from the start. In the course of the seven years Klopp has been on Merseyside, he has built up a team that he trusts completely. The same is true the other way around.

Especially in difficult times, as the club is currently experiencing, a grown relationship of trust between team and coach helps. Problems can be communicated openly and honestly. Everyone knows each other and can assess strengths and weaknesses very well. This is a good starting point for tackling problems.

The contract extension in April of this year does the rest. Even before the season began, the club management showed its great confidence in the man at the helm. This also showed the team unmistakably that the entire club is building on a future with Klopp. A great sign of confidence. In summary: The players are following him. The club management is relying on him. Accordingly, the so-called coach question does not arise at all.

Jurgen Klopp is the personification of ambition

The 55-year-old coach is known above all for his emotional way of coaching on the sidelines which is an expression of his incredible ambition. Where other people would have given up long ago, Klopp is always looking for and finding new solutions. An important trait for Liverpool’s current situation.

As often as the 55-year-old was celebrated for his emotional nature, he was also often criticised for it. Whether in duels with referees or himself – Klopp is still full of ambition for the club and his job.

Historically, the coach was able to transfer his way of being to the team. No team’s style of play fits his character as well as that of the Reds in recent years: aggressive, fast and emotional. So it seems only a matter of time before the switch can be flipped again in the players.

Jurgen Klopp’s great composure

Despite the unsatisfactory season so far, there is little sign of panic in the Reds’ environment. This is above all thanks to Klopp. He is of course aware of the seriousness of the situation. Nevertheless, the German coach manages to radiate optimism and a certain composure. His players benefit from this.

He gives them the feeling that they know what is missing and what needs to be worked on. To some extent, he even seems to have foreseen the problems that are currently occurring and can therefore assess them well. Of course, there is pressure now. However, it is always there and new solutions are being worked on with high pressure and optimism.

Liverpool is the right team for the coach

Fans and experts have been puzzling over the causes of our slump in performance for weeks. There is talk of a lack of mentality, the wrong tactics or even a failed transfer policy.

Ultimately, an unwanted condition could play into Liverpool’s hands. Due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the current season will have an unusually long break in the winter. A great opportunity to reinvent the team and rehearse different tactics.

However, some players will be travelling to the World Cup themselves with their national teams. Among others, regular goalkeeper Alisson Becker, captain Jordan Henderson, top striker Bobby Firmino and defender Virgil van Dijk will be missing.

At the same time, this could present an opportunity for the rest of the squad. Players who have had little playing time so far could prove themselves and provide a breath of fresh air.

