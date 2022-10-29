(Photos) Leeds United supporters trust’s classy Hillsborough tribute ahead of Liverpool game

The people of Liverpool, including those affected by the Hillsborough stadium disaster, have been subjected to repeated horrific chants week after week with little in the way of support shown by opposition clubs or the Premier League.

Still, it’s important that we acknowledge those who do stand shoulder to shoulder with the city as Leeds United’s supporters’ trust has, laying a wreath in tribute to the 97 at the Hillsborough memorial.

Hopefully acts like these can encourage those showing a complete lack of empathy and human decency in such matters to properly educate themselves on the reality of harm caused and the inhumanity of songs aimed at mocking supporters unlawfully killed in 1989.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC & Reddit user u/eurfryn:

Ahead of tonight's match, the supporters trusts from #LFC and #LUFC came together to lay a wreath at the Hillsborough memorial in tribute to the 97. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EcFHZ2PVeK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 29, 2022