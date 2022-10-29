(Video) Mo Salah punishes Leeds with lethal close-range equaliser from Robertson’s fifth assist

It was an extremely poor start from Liverpool Football Club after Rodrigo made the most of a poor pass back to Alisson Becker to put the visitors ahead at Anfield.

Mo Salah made sure the Reds recovered quickly, however, slotting home from close range after Andy Robertson fired a dangerous cross into the Leeds box (his fifth assist of the season).

It means the Egyptian international finds himself on 16 goal contributions in 2022/23.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

