Liverpool team news confirmed: Big injury boost & Thiago returns v Leeds

Liverpool have five games left to face before the Qatar World Cup kicks in, a potentially double-edged sword for the Reds should they manage to build up some momentum between now and August 12th.

The Merseysiders will welcome the opportunity to rest key men, not to mention allow others (of the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota) time to recuperate, return to training and prepare for an action-packed second-half of the season.

Asking Jurgen Klopp’s men for a perfect score of five out of five may be a tall order given that our upcoming list of fixtures includes a visit to Tottenham and the hosting of in-form European outfit Napoli at Anfield.

Alisson Becker is once again the man selected between the sticks as we bid to build some consistency, behind a backline containing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Thiago Alcantara swaps in for Jordan Henderson following the Englishman’s clash of knees in Amsterdam (though his availability on the bench means that we have, fortunately, avoided the sidelining of another key man) whilst Harvey Elliott deservedly retains his spot.

Last but not least, it’s a front two of Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah lining up against Leeds United.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the Liverpool team news is… LIVE! Thoughts on the XI, Reds? 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/1UI6zwzr2R — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 29, 2022

