Paul Merson admits he’s still worried about Liverpool star after Man City mistake

Paul Merson has admitted he’s still worried about Darwin Nunez’s link-up play after failing to spot Mo Salah’s availability for a squared ball during the Manchester City win.

The Uruguayan could have helped seal the win for Jurgen Klopp’s men earlier on but decided to take on all the responsibility himself.

“Darwin Nunez has been a bit stop-start this season, but I think he’ll be a success,” the former Arsenal man wrote in his latest column for Sportskeeda.

“My only worry is his link-up play – he didn’t even see Mohamed Salah’s run against Man City and when you play for a team like Liverpool, you need to be able to pick those passes.

“What I do like about him is that he doesn’t shy off. He missed a sitter the other day, but he still scored after that. It might take him some time, but he’ll come good for Liverpool.”

The former Penarol hitman has been in fine form in recent weeks, however, scoring four goals in his last four starts and racking up a tally of seven goal contributions in 13 games (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Sky Sports pundit stumped by 29-year-old Liverpool man’s ongoing problem: ‘They need him at their best’

We can expect that a striker will, at times, make selfish decisions – particularly when they’ve come under so much fire and are under a ridiculous degree of pressure to justify a £64m transfer fee.

The recent signs suggest that we’re going to get every penny out of that figure (and his likely eventual £85m price once add-ons are triggered).

If our star signing can continue to deliver when given the nod by Jurgen Klopp, we imagine he’ll only soar after the World Cup and deliver a more than appetising goals total come the end of the season.

Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!