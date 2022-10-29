James Pearce spots Liverpool star ‘getting a rollicking’ from Jurgen Klopp during first-half

Fabinho’s performances this term have rightly been subjected to much in the way of scrutiny following a significant drop-off in form.

James Pearce, on Twitter, spotted the Brazilian frustrating his manager, Jurgen Klopp, once again during the club’s Premier League encounter with Leeds United.

Fabinho getting a rollicking off Klopp. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 29, 2022

The No.3 continues to struggle to find his old, imperious level that nearly helped guide Liverpool to a historic quadruple haul of silverware in 2021/22.

We can accept that the demands of the prior campaign have most certainly left some of our key stars drained, as we’ve seen from the inconsistency of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson at times.

The last international break didn’t seem to do much for Fabinho as the coaching staff may have hoped and further game time with the Brazil national side will hardly help matters in that regard.

The continuation of the former Monaco man’s struggles should, at the very least, mean his game time is limited with Tite’s outfit, which can, selfishly for us, only mean a positive for Klopp’s men.

