Mo Salah enjoyed a productive outing in Amsterdam as he kickstarted the Reds’ three-goal victory over Ajax in the Champions League.

A new angle of his assist for Harvey Elliott’s effort (the final one on the night) shows the Egyptian King nutmegging

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

What a finish, Harvey 🎯 pic.twitter.com/L6sIZ9kQ8f — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 28, 2022