Staggering price tag of 20-year-old Liverpool transfer target revealed – report

Liverpool have received a huge blow in their hopes of signing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo after the Seagulls reportedly slapped an £85m price tag on the Ecuadorian, that’s according to the Mirror (via the Express).

The talented midfielder is believed to be attracting interest from the FA Cup champions and Manchester United after his impressive performance for the south-coast outfit in recent months.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were rumoured to be preparing an offer for the 20-year-old in the summer as their search for a new midfielder continues but no such move ever materialised.

Brighton signed the Ecuador international for just £4.5m last year and they could be set to land a huge profit on one of the Premier League’s most exciting young talents.

With the performances of Fabinho far from convincing so far this season, a January move for the Seagulls star would certainly make sense but it’s unlikely that Liverpool would be willing to splash that much cash to secure his signature.

Money may be saved in order to help fund a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham – a player that is recognised by many as the Reds’ top transfer target.

Caicedo has featured in all 12 of Brighton’s league games so far this season and if he continues his impressive performances then Roberto De Zerbi’s side may struggle to keep hold of him.

