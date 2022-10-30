Reds legend explains what has changed for Liverpool since last season as sluggish start to campaign continues

Mark Lawrenson has suggested that Liverpool’s slow start to the season is because the Reds are ‘tired’.

After playing in every game possible last term and going agonisingly close to a glorious quadruple, Jurgen Klopp’s side have started the new campaign slowly and have won just four of their opening 12 Premier League games.

The FA Cup champions have now lost back to back games against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United and Lawrenson has explained that last season’s efforts may be taking its toll.

“We don’t press anymore,” the Reds legend told LFC TV (via Inside Futbol).

“We’ve been known as a pressing team and really, really difficult to play against.

“Every midfielder we played against in the last couple of years we didn’t allow them to get their heads up.

“Now it’s completely different.

“We know we played every single game possible last season and you can write in there that maybe we are a little bit tired, which is daft when we’ve not even got the Christmas, but I think we probably are.”

Jesse Marsch’s side appeared to outrun and outfight our lads last night which is something that cannot usually be said about Klopp’s side – especially at Anfield.

We have just two league games remaining before the campaign is paused for the Qatar World Cup and that break could provide a lot of our lads with a much-needed rest.

The pause for the major international tournament will also provide time for the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip to return to fitness because we’ve certainly missed them in recent weeks.

Let’s hope we can put in four huge performances before the World Cup starts on November 20 and that when the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day we’re looking like a fresh side.

