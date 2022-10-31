(Video) ‘Floored me this morning’ – Akinfenwa in bits over what happened ahead of United v West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo’s snubbing of Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United’s victory over West Ham yesterday has gone viral online.

As such, it was only inevitable that it would catch the eye of Liverpool fan and former Wycombe Wanderers star Adebayo Akinfenwa.

The 40-year-old took to Twitter to express his hilarity at the situation, saying: ‘this floored me this morning.’

It goes to show how sensitive the Portuguese international can be when it comes to criticism – a point that was made clear to all after he was spotted storming toward the tunnel before the final whistle had gone in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.

You can catch the clip and @daRealAkinfenwa’s thoughts in the clip and tweet respectively below:

😂😂😂😂😂 this floored me this morning 😂 https://t.co/Jszfi5XHYL — daRealAAkinfenwa (@daRealAkinfenwa) October 31, 2022