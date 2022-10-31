‘What a player’ – Jose Enrique blown away by £200k-p/w Liverpool man as £50m Man City point made

It’s fair to say that much of Liverpool’s midfield hopes are largely pinned on the technical brilliance of Thiago Alcantara.

The Spaniard’s importance to this beleaguered Reds outfit hasn’t gone unnoticed by Jose Enrique who tweeted his appreciation for his compatriot online.

While city is spending 50M in a bench midfielder and you want us to compete ? Don't spend 50 but go and spend something!!! What a player by the way Thiago is. pic.twitter.com/JtREO8lhlt — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) October 30, 2022

With so many injuries still in the middle of the park, it does go to show that some investment (perhaps around the £50m mark the former Red suggested) has to be considered a must come January.

There’s an argument to be made that the break afforded by the upcoming World Cup in Qatar (for those not called up by their respective international sides) will be extremely valuable.

Certainly, it will give Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders time to think over solutions for our lack of stability across the field.

Even assuming injuries subside in the second-half of the campaign, there can be no guarantees that we’ll get clear improvements in performance and, critically, on a consistent basis.

Given the transformative impact Luis Diaz’s signing in the winter window of 2021/22 had on our hunt for a quadruple, we’d be surprised if Liverpool avoid seeking a similar boost with a suitable midfield target – should one be available.

We can’t keep relying on one man to hold the whole operation together in midfield.

