Don Hutchison sends clear message FSG can’t ignore with latest Liverpool claim: ‘It might not be the end of the world’

Liverpool’s latest defeat in the Premier League, a 2-1 loss to Leeds United, further highlighted the side’s inability to discover consistency.

Many had rightly assumed that a 1-0 victory over incumbent champions Manchester City represented a genuine turning point for the club, though it’s becoming increasingly clear that a tactical change or two won’t be enough to repair the current damage.

Don Hutchison would appear to agree on that front on Twitter, calling for the club to invest ‘big’ in the next two upcoming transfer windows.

It might not be the end of the world, in the grand scheme of things if this is a transitional season for L,pool. They have been one of the best teams in the world for 4/5 years.

Big investment needed in Jan/summer.

Nunez/Diaz/Jota/Trent etc etc still young. https://t.co/Lgy5xInaRl — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) October 30, 2022

It’s possible that the break afforded to some players by the World Cup will prove transformative for our hopes of breaking back into the top four in the second-half of the campaign, though it’s difficult to see how we get out the current mess without some kind of investment.

READ MORE: (Video) Neville’s hilariously awkward reaction as Ronaldo ignores him on Sky Sports panel

The ongoing struggles in the middle of the park are one glaring issue that most certainly could be addressed with a signing or two – perhaps having a Luis Diaz-esque effect in the winter window.

The question, of course, remains as to who we will be capable of signing right in the middle of the season.

Can Liverpool get the quality they need? Only time will tell.

Ep63 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Ludicrous Klopp xenophobia accusations, Nunez shining… and more!