Neil Jones says Liverpool feel 18-year-old star has ‘serious, serious potential’

It’s difficult to see any light down the tunnel for Liverpool with the club having only accumulated 20 points out of a possible 36 in the English top-flight thus far.

Nonetheless, it bodes well for the future that the side possesses some exciting talent with ‘serious, serious potential’ – Stefan Bajcetic among them – as has been pointed out by Neil Jones.

“I’ve no doubt that some of the key players will find form again, that others will return from injury and make a difference, and that some of the players we see now as ‘projects’ will come good,” the Goal reporter wrote in his personal column on Substack. “I wrote about Darwin Nunez here last week, but in Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho there is serious, serious potential, and the club seem to feel the same way about Stefan Bajcetic.”

The youngster has pocketed 40 minutes’ worth of football across the Champions League and Premier League where victories were more or less already assured, including in the nine-goal thrashing of Bournemouth.

Regardless, it’s important that we reward our promising talents where possible and grant them potentially transformative first-team experience.

Should Fabinho continue to struggle come the second-half of the campaign, questions will inevitably be raised over whether our No.3 should be dropped on a more regular basis giving another a chance at holding down his spot.

It would mean an enormous amount of pressure for a player as young as Bajcetic, though it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen pearls form after being thrown into the deep end.

We’d sooner see our Brazilian lighthouse rediscover his best performances, of course, though more drastic measures may be necessary dependent on how we reinforce the squad in the winter window.

