Jurgen Klopp makes ‘brutal’ Liverpool admission after shock Leeds defeat

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were left rocked once again after suffering their fourth defeat of the league season against Leeds United.

The former Mainz boss admitted it has been a ‘brutal season’ for the Merseysiders (a point fans of the club would no doubt feel inclined to agree with) with another loss leaving the side toiling in ninth – eight points away from the top four.

“We play every three days. It is a brutal season for us because we have had injuries from the first day and some players we have had to rush back,” the German coach told MOTD (via BBC Sport).

“But we have to fight through this and we will.

“So many things are unlike us in this moment. I am sorry it is like this, but that is the situation. I am not sure how deep you can dig, but we will. It is like it is and we will work on solutions.”

The 55-year-old did point to injuries and the relentless nature of the games that have come thick and fast for this beleaguered outfit.

Still, there can be little in the way of excuses for a club that utterly failed to address its weakest area in the summer window – despite Klopp’s repeated insistence that the department wasn’t in overwhelming need of an overhaul – before it could harm the next campaign.

Though some may be tempted to describe frustrations with the club, Klopp and the players as reactionary, it’s difficult to see how back-to-back league defeats to two relegation-threatened sides in England can be so easily overlooked.

It’s arguably gone beyond the point of simply ‘digging deep’ and searching for an inner intensity that has long since been dead and buried beyond the prior season.

With the winter window close at hand, investment is unavoidable if we hope to arrest the drop and build the foundations of a successful top four run.

Forget the possibility of challenging Manchester City and Arsenal for the title – the Reds are in a battle against themselves with top European qualification very much on the line.

We’ve every faith in Klopp and his coaching team turning this mess around but the first step has to come in the form of acknowledging the dire straits we find ourselves in and looking for solutions beyond what we already possess in the squad.

We appreciate a STELLAR signing of the calibre of a Jude Bellingham will be unlikely (transformative as it undoubtedly would be), though we refuse to believe that there isn’t a single option on the market available that would offer an improvement on the performances we’ve witnessed since the start of the term.