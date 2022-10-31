Klopp says £100k-p/w star ‘isn’t fit’ for Napoli clash but one big injury boost confirmed

Liverpool could be set to welcome back Ibrahima Konate to the starting lineup against Napoli after Jurgen Klopp confirmed the Frenchman was an option for Tuesday’s upcoming clash.

This comes courtesy of the German’s press conference update, as relayed in a tweet by the Echo’s Ian Doyle, also noting that fans would have to wait a while longer for £100k-per-week star (according to Capology) Joel Matip who ‘isn’t fit’.

Klopp on Konate: It's very good to have him back. He's ready for the squad now. He trained yesterday completely normal. He's had eight or nine days. That's obviously very good. He is an option — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 31, 2022

Klopp says Matip isn't fit — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 31, 2022

The Merseysiders head into their next encounter on the back of another disappointing defeat to relegation-threatened Leeds United.

There’s no questioning that Liverpool’s form has been far from inspiring and, indeed, FAR from what many of us would have expected in the wake of a tremendous 2021/22 campaign that deserved to yield more than the two domestic cups.

Injuries have unquestionably played a part, leaving the manager with little in the way of room to challenge those underperforming stars we’ve come to rely upon.

With Joe Gomez epitomising the inconsistency currently plaguing the squad, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to sub in our more reliable French centre-half, if ready for the challenge, in the aim of adding more stability to a backline that has been defensively suspect of late.

