Liverpool could sleepwalk into repeating major FSG-Red Sox mess after data analyst points out worrying development

FSG and Liverpool’s recruitment team could be forgiven for failing to anticipate the stark drop-off in quality from the Reds’ quadruple hunt last term.

Regardless, the evidence on offer in 2022/23 simply can’t be ignored at this stage with the side eight points off the top four (albeit with a game in hand).

Dan Kennett, a professional data analyst, raised some concerns on Twitter over the final few deals Michael Edwards secured prior to his departure, with a number of underperforming key men on long-term contracts.

I've always been a Michael Edwards fan but I think we need to look again at his last major act at LFC, the biggest series of contracts in the club's history in Summer 2021 /Thread 🧵 — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) October 30, 2022

The concern for the short/medium term is that we have a huge amount of very expensive, 30+ contract years on the books. These are AFTER this season:

Alisson 31-34

Fabinho 30-33

Van Dijk 32-33

Henderson 33-34

Robertson 30-32

Salah 31-32

Matip 32

Thiago 32

Jota 30

Diaz 30 — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) October 30, 2022

One parallel for LFC could be the big contract mess that the Red Sox got into 2017-19 (Price/Sale/Eovaldi). FSG massively changed their approach under Dombrowski and secured a 4th WS. But the legacy of that win constrained them for years and they are yet to recover /End — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) October 30, 2022

The parallels drawn between Jurgen Klopp’s men and the Red Sox’s decline are somewhat frightening, though it has to be assumed that, given the German tactician’s record, we are capable of getting ourselves out of this current mess.

Signings in January look a must to spark the ignition on a consistent basis and kickstart a drive to the top four spots.

Perhaps a long rest for some players, afforded by the Qatar World Cup, will be key, though it’s telling that so many of our top stars responsible for getting us to the league summit and Champions League final last years are struggling to realise their best form.

A sharp change, beyond tactics, is needed and, fortunately, our owners will already have some idea of what needs to be done as far as investment is concerned to avoid prolonging this alarming slump beyond the current campaign.

