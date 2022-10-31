Liverpool could sleepwalk into repeating major FSG-Red Sox mess after data analyst points out worrying development

FSG and Liverpool’s recruitment team could be forgiven for failing to anticipate the stark drop-off in quality from the Reds’ quadruple hunt last term.

Regardless, the evidence on offer in 2022/23 simply can’t be ignored at this stage with the side eight points off the top four (albeit with a game in hand).

Dan Kennett, a professional data analyst, raised some concerns on Twitter over the final few deals Michael Edwards secured prior to his departure, with a number of underperforming key men on long-term contracts.

The parallels drawn between Jurgen Klopp’s men and the Red Sox’s decline are somewhat frightening, though it has to be assumed that, given the German tactician’s record, we are capable of getting ourselves out of this current mess.

Signings in January look a must to spark the ignition on a consistent basis and kickstart a drive to the top four spots.

Perhaps a long rest for some players, afforded by the Qatar World Cup, will be key, though it’s telling that so many of our top stars responsible for getting us to the league summit and Champions League final last years are struggling to realise their best form.

A sharp change, beyond tactics, is needed and, fortunately, our owners will already have some idea of what needs to be done as far as investment is concerned to avoid prolonging this alarming slump beyond the current campaign.

