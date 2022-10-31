(Video) Reds fans will love what Mo Salah did to Ibrahima Konate moments before Liverpool training

Mo Salah is adored by Liverpool supporters for the magic he produces on the pitch but it’s something that the Egyptian King has done during training that Reds fans will love.

The 30-year-old has become recognised by many in recent seasons as one of the best players in the world and it’s clear that he’s a vitally important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Although the performances of the FA Cup champions may not have been great in recent weeks, the togetherness within the squad appears as strong as ever – something that is emphasised through something our No. 11 did to Ibrahima Konate in training earlier today.

As the Liverpool squad were heading out to the pitch at the AXA Training Centre to prepare for tomorrow’s clash with Napoli in the Champions League, the big Frenchman could be seen walking alone.

That was before Salah jubilantly skipped over to our No. 5 to ensure he wasn’t by himself.

It may only be something small on this occasion, but how lucky are we to have the Egyptian King?

Salah when he saw Konate walking alone 🥹 pic.twitter.com/M2eIyWNh33 — Tala 🐣🐈‍⬛ (@totamo11) October 31, 2022

