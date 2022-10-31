‘A bit more adventurous’ – Liverpool urged to consider move for 26-year-old Brazilian instead of Declan Rice

Dietmarr Hamann has advised Liverpool to avoid making a move for Declan Rice and to instead show interest in Newcastle United star Joelinton.

The latter has been in impressive form for Eddie Howe’s side as they continue their strong start to the season and currently sit fourth in the Premier League.

The Brazilian, who was originally a forward when he moved to St. James’ Park in 2019, has been deployed as a central midfielder this term and ex-Red Hamann has urged Jurgen Klopp’s side to consider a move for the 26-year-old.

“Liverpool are 14 or 15 points behind the top of the table now and I don’t think that one player makes up that many points,” the German told BoyleSports (via the Liverpool Echo). “Danny Murphy is right to suggest Declan Rice is a very capable player but I think it depends on how Fabinho comes back into the season because he’s been really disappointing but he’s a really brilliant player.

“I would like Liverpool to sign someone a bit more adventurous, someone like Joelinton from Newcastle who has a physical presence, can get you a goal and he has the full package. A player like him would suit Liverpool down to the ground.”

He added: “I think getting a player of his quality in January is near enough impossible and that should’ve been done in the summer.”

Rice is one of the Premier League’s most talented midfielders and at just 23-years of age the England international is showing immense potential.

He is already captaining West Ham and you’d expect there to be huge interest in his signature in the near future.

Hamann’s suggestion of Joelinton, meanwhile, may have raised a few eyebrows but the way in which the Magpies are performing this season then there is bound to be interest around some of their players.

The former Hoffenheim man has just one goal and one assist to his name this season, however, which will have Reds fans questioning is the Brazilian really the answer.

There was a lot of talk in the summer about Liverpool’s need to strengthen their midfield but in the end supporters had to settle for the addition of Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho and the deadline day loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juvenuts.

Jude Bellingham is the main name that Kopites want to see in the famous Red shirt but recent reports are suggesting that the Anfield outfit may be priced out of a move for the teenager.

With our lacklustre start to the campaign it will be interesting to see if the club make any moves in the January transfer window – we’ll just have to wait and see.

