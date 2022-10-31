(Video) ‘Really poor’ – Ex-Red McAteer makes fresh FSG claim after Leeds defeat

Another crushing defeat to a struggling Premier League side has inevitably raised yet more questions and accusations at Liverpool Football Club.

Jason McAteer, however, suggested that it was unfair to point the finger at the club’s American owners, Fenway Sports Group, for the troubles experienced on the pitch.

It’s clear that there are an array of factors behind our inexplicable nosedive in performance levels across the park compared to the highs of the prior campaign.

FSG do have to shoulder some blame in that regard, though questions have to be asked of our recruitment team and Jurgen Klopp over the calls made in the summer.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports (via @RealKevinPalmer):

Jason McAteer on the FSG debate at Liverpool. Passionate views here #LFC pic.twitter.com/2P31sCrbMm — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) October 31, 2022