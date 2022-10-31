(Video) Neville’s hilariously awkward reaction as Ronaldo ignores him on Sky Sports panel

Gary Neville cut an awkward figure on the sidelines as Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie @CRedknapp on the Sky Sports panel but completely ignored his old former teammate.

This came before Manchester United’s 1-0 win over David Moyes’ inconsistent West Ham outfit in the English top-flight.

It goes to show that the Portuguese international isn’t one to take criticism on the chin, as Jamie Carragher previously experienced.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Carra23 & Sky Sports:

Gary Neville getting aired by Cristiano Ronaldo… 😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/UpKAmNjw1v — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2022