(Video) Neville’s hilariously awkward reaction as Ronaldo ignores him on Sky Sports panel

Gary Neville cut an awkward figure on the sidelines as Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie @CRedknapp on the Sky Sports panel but completely ignored his old former teammate.

This came before Manchester United’s 1-0 win over David Moyes’ inconsistent West Ham outfit in the English top-flight.

It goes to show that the Portuguese international isn’t one to take criticism on the chin, as Jamie Carragher previously experienced.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Carra23 & Sky Sports: 

