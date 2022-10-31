(Video) Nunez’s latest gut-busting run shows huge contrast in intensity to LFC teammates

Darwin Nunez may have failed to put the ball in the back of the net for Liverpool, despite being given clear opportunities to do so, though none can fault his commitment to the cause during the 1-0 defeat to Leeds United.

The Uruguayan was spotted embarking on a gut-busting run as the visitors broke into a blistering counter-attack that culminated in the striker throwing himself in front of a potential shot from Jack Harrison at the other end of the pitch.

There’s no doubt that the 23-year-old has to work on improving his decision-making in the final third given he had at least two gilt-edged chances that should have been tucked away.

But in a team where effort and drive are being called into question, the former Penarol man is proving that he’s more than committed to the cause.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @GrizzKhan (originating from @_shivam99):

Every single player needs to show this level of awareness , intensity and desire at the very very least for rest of season . Ps Nunez will come good I’m so sure. #LFC pic.twitter.com/iB6ns0da4H — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) October 30, 2022