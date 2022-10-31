Pundit believes £64m Liverpool forward is a ‘minor upgrade’ on Divock Origi despite Jurgen Klopp’s ‘incredible potential’ claim

Tony Cascarino has claimed that new Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is a ‘minor upgrade’ on Divock Origi.

The latter was sold to AC Milan on a free transfer earlier this year after winning every major trophy possible at Anfield and was replaced by the £64m striker.

The 23-year-old, who has made a decent start to life on Merseyside and has seven goal contributions in 14 games (across all competitions), has failed to impress ex-Chelsea man Cascarino, however.

“And then there is Darwin Nunez,” he wrote in his column for The Times (via Rousing The Kop). “For me, the striker is only a minor upgrade on Divock Origi and is not the right man to lead Liverpool’s line.

“The Uruguay international does not appear technically good enough and he loses the ball too quickly, which is hardly ideal when Liverpool are so poor at winning it back.”

Origi is certainly a Liverpool legend and a player that scored many vitally important goals for the club, but to compare the two strikers is unfair.

The majority of Jurgen Klopp’s squad are underperforming at the moment but we certainly believe that the former Benfica forward has made a decent impression during his first few months in England.

Attempting to learn a new language, adjust to a unfamiliar style of play and trying to settle down in new surroundings certainly isn’t easy but the Uruguayan has showed glimpses of his huge potential and his German boss had admitted he remains ‘excited’ about the forward’s ‘incredible potential’.

His goals against Arsenal, West Ham and Ajax were all impressive and we believe once the rest of the squad start performing to the level that we know they’re capable of then we’ll soon see Nunez firing on all cylinders.

His hold up play has improved in recent weeks whilst his impressive work rate has also caught the eye of many Reds fans.

Hopefully our new No. 27 can continue to silence his doubters and we’re certainly full of belief that he’ll be a huge hit for the club.

