(Video) Calvin Ramsay scores again with sublime first-time finish outside the box

Calvin Ramsay is continuing to impress for the Liverpool U21s after scoring in the 3-0 win over their West Ham United counterparts.

The young Scot is finally building some fitness after a frustrating start to life in Merseyside where an injury was picked up in his medical.

We’d be far from surprised to finally see a debut from the young fullback come the cup clash with Derby County later in November and we’re thoroughly looking forward to what he can offer the side going forward.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of WHUTV (via @LewisBower2021):

This is a really nice first-time finish into the corner from Calvin Ramsay for his second LFC goal. pic.twitter.com/5XTjc5Uhpt — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) October 31, 2022