Carragher’s honest verdict on ‘scary’ £140k-p/w Liverpool ace – thinks Reds have ‘a real player’

Jamie Carragher was reluctant to use the word ‘special’ in association with Darwin Nunez but he remains somewhat confident that Liverpool have found themselves ‘a real player’.

The Scouser pointed to the Uruguayan’s numbers in the famous red shirt after his latest effort meant that the striker is on a goal contribution rate of one every 92.87 minutes.

“When you actually look at the minutes he’s been on the pitch and how many goals he’s scored per minute – his numbers are actually scary,” the former Red told CBS Sports.

“He’s probably come on there for 20 minutes and he’s got his goal. He’s actually made a huge impact but there’s still something quite not there where Jurgen Klopp has to play him every single game, he’s still searching for a system in how to fit him in.

“He’s very, very raw. But I think there’s something – special is probably a bit much – but there’s something about him. You can’t take your eyes off him when you’re watching him play.

“I think Liverpool have got a real player.”

Though it’s hardly fair to compare the 23-year-old (reportedly on £140,000-a-week, according to the National News) to Manchester City’s Norwegian goal freak, Erling Haaland, it’s understandable why so many have been wanting to see a lot more from the Merseysiders’ £64m man.

His form since the three-game suspension for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen, however, would suggest that a genuine corner has been turned and that Nunez is very much on the upward trajectory.

Where that means he’ll land come the end of the campaign is, as of yet, unclear but it’s certainly clear early categorisations of the ex-Penarol hitman as an expensive flop were WIDE of the mark.

There’s still a lot more to come from the forward and Carragher’s spot-on in identifying the raw nature of the Liverpool man’s talents but we’re absolutely confident in Jurgen Klopp squeezing the best out of him for the years to come.

