(Video) Confusion as Salah appears to finish Nunez header but scorer v Napoli unclear

It’s Mo Salah who was credited with the potential match-winning goal against Napoli in the Champions League, though it’s unclear whether it should have been awarded to Darwin Nunez.

The Egyptian international appeared, at first glance, to have finished off a dangerous header from Darwin Nunez that Alex Meret fumbled on his line.

Whoever the goal does eventually go to, we’ll be delighted either way given that it means either three goals in as many games in Europe’s premier competition for the Uruguayan or that the No.11 has scored in five straight matches in Europe.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

Más vale tarde que nunca 🤩 Salah fue el encargado de hacer el único gol de Liverpool este día de #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/ZLRYbkWAvp — 90min en Español (@90minEspanol) November 1, 2022