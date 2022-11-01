(Photos) Luis Diaz shares behind the scenes injury recovery update with fresh online post

Luis Diaz is very much on the road to recovery after suffering a serious knee injury during the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal, sharing snaps of his latest efforts in the gym.

The Colombian international started the campaign strongly with seven goal contributions in 12 games and has been a big miss for Jurgen Klopp’s men since.

We can more than understand why the manager is keen to blame our current difficulties partly on the injuries suffered given the level of quality we’ve been missing for big chunks of the season so far.

Hopefully Diaz’s availability after the World Cup will help inspire a degree of consistency far beyond what we’ve witnessed so far in 2022/23.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Luis Diaz’s Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luis Fernando Diaz Marulanda (@luisdiaz19_)